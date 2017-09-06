Penn State President, Pitt Chancellor Call Football Truce To Write Column On State Appropriations

Penn State President Eric Barron and Pitt Chancellor Patrick Gallagher joined forces this week to write a column encouraging Pennsylvania state legislators to pass funding for state-related schools appropriations. The column was published in The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and online.

“On Saturday, more than 100,000 fans dressed in telling shades of blue, gold and white will fill Beaver Stadium to watch Pitt and Penn State football teams take the field,” the pair wrote. “Yet, away from the football field, our universities intersect in a very different way: We play on the same team, working to advance like-minded missions.”

The column asks legislators to pass pending appropriation bills when the House returns to Harrisburg on Monday, September 11. These appropriations will fund Pennsylvania’s state-related universities, including both Penn State and Pitt.

“In our view — regardless of what happens between the end zones this weekend — the off-field victor is clear: With Penn State and Pitt, Pennsylvania always wins.”

You can read the full column below: