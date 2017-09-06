President Barron Releases Statement On DACA Memorandum

After the Department of Homeland Security released a memorandum to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, Penn State President Eric Barron followed suit with other university administrators to issue a letter in support of current DACA beneficiaries attending college.
Barron continued with a promise to advocate to Congress for those affected so they can maintain their current status and finish their degrees. You can read the full text of Barron’s letter to the Penn State community below:
To the Penn State community,
In light of a memorandum issued by the Department of Homeland Security that the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program will be ending, we are deeply concerned for the welfare of the students impacted.
I have joined with university leaders from across U.S. higher education institutions to express continued support for the education of all qualified students who graduate from our high schools. Every student at this University has earned the right to be here based on their academic talent and hard work.
My leadership team will continue in its work to build a supportive and diverse community that embraces equity and inclusion for all. We remain committed to our ultimate goal for all students: to provide them with a world-class education that will help them to become successful, productive members of society. We will continue to advocate with members of Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation on behalf of our students and all who may be potentially affected by this decision. My administration stands in support of efforts to find a legislative solution to allow DACA beneficiaries to maintain their current status, and to complete their degrees.
At Penn State, as we have stated previously, we will continue to provide important resources:
- By providing programs that embrace diversity and promote broad acceptance of differences, and ensuring equitable access to our facilities, programs, resources and services;
- Through our support and guidance for all students through Student Affairs, Global Programs, Undergraduate Education, Office of Educational Equity, the Graduate School and more;
- Via our Student Legal Services (814-867-4388 or your campus Office of Student Affairs), providing free confidential advice, representation and, when needed, referrals to students – including immigration matters and our Center for Immigrants’ Rights Clinic in our Law School ([email protected]);
- With our Affirmative Action Office (814-863-0471) and our Multicultural Resource Center Diversity Advocate for Students/ Counselor (http://equity.psu.edu/reportbias), and short-term counseling services (866-799-2728 or http://ohr.psu.edu/health-matters/employee-assistance-program); and,
- Through University Police and Public Safety officers devoted to ensuring the safety and security of every member of our community.
It is my firm belief that we are stronger when we stand together in celebration of our differences. As this national conversation goes on, we will continue to stand for inclusion and against discrimination.
Eric J. Barron
President, Penn State
