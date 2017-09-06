President Barron Releases Statement On DACA Memorandum

After the Department of Homeland Security released a memorandum to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, Penn State President Eric Barron followed suit with other university administrators to issue a letter in support of current DACA beneficiaries attending college.

“My leadership team will continue in its work to build a supportive and diverse community that embraces equity and inclusion for all,” the letter reads. “We remain committed to our ultimate goal for all students: to provide them with a world-class education that will help them to become successful, productive members of society.”

Barron continued with a promise to advocate to Congress for those affected so they can maintain their current status and finish their degrees. You can read the full text of Barron’s letter to the Penn State community below: