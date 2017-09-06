Sustainability Showcases Aim To Advance Environmental Discourse On Campus

The Council of Sustainability Leaders will host a series of Sustainability Showcases, each featuring guest speakers giving talks on sustainability-related topics. The showcases will focus on linking faculty research, personal and professional interest, United Nations sustainability goals, and advancing sustainability dialogue on campus.

Thirteen Sustainability Showcases will take place throughout the fall semester on Fridays from noon to 1:30 p.m. The events — held on the third floor of the Huck Life Sciences Bridge — are open to students, faculty, and staff members and also include lunch. Speakers will give a half-hour talk before a question-and-answer session, as well as an opportunity to network with other attendees.

The Council of Sustainability Leaders is a student organization that falls under the affiliate umbrella of the Sustainability Institute. The organization works to increase student and faculty engagement through events related to sustainability.

Michael Mann, a professor of atmospheric science and author of “The Hockey Stick and Climate Wars,” kicked off the series last Friday. Each event will feature an expert speaker with speeches centered on a specific topic regarding sustainability and the challenges that accompany it. You can find a full schedule of the events here.

Interested individuals can register online, and you can also note any dietary restrictions when you sign up.