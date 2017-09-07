Penn State Men’s And Women’s Basketball Announce TV Schedules, Game Times, And Pink Zone Date

The Penn State basketball teams have rolled out the television schedules and tipoff times for most games during the 2017-18 slate.

Pat Chambers’ Nittany Lions will have at least 20 games on national TV during the slate — 18 games on BTN, the Big Ten home opener against Wisconsin on ESPN2, and a January 5 home clash with Northwestern on FS1. The team’s two games during its Thanksgiving week tournament, the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, will air on the ESPN family of networks. Six additional non-conference home games will stream on BTN Plus.

The Lady Lions will have at least nine games on national TV during the season. Seven conference games and a December 6 matchup with Fordham will air on BTN. A number of non-television games will likely stream on BTN Plus.

Coquese Washington’s team also announced its annual Pink Zone game will be against Ohio State on February 25 at noon. It will air live on ESPN2.

Game times for all home/conference games can be found here for the men’s team and here for the women’s team.