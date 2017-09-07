UPUA Pledges To Support DACA Students

The University Park Undergraduate Association met Wednesday night in 233B HUB to fund a speaker for PSU Votes Week and pledge its support to students protected under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which may soon be rescinded.

Resolution 07-12, Support of DACA Students at The Pennsylvania State University, charges UPUA to “work alongside student groups within the Paul Robeson Cultural Center in a letter writing, calling, and electronic mail campaign to urge members of Congress to find a legislative solution to protect DACA students across the Commonwealth.” The resolution passed unanimously.

The only other legislation for the week was Bill 04-12, Funding of Peggy Grande for PSU Votes Week. Grande is a lauded speaker and author who served as executive assistant to President Ronald Reagan. She published her memoir earlier this year, titled The President Will See You Now. The bill, which commits UPUA to contributing $4,000 to Grande’s October appearance, passed 32-2. The remaining $4,000 will be funded by the Panhellenic Council ($2,000) and the Presidential Leadership Academy ($2,000).

Student Trustee Mike Hoeschele also spoke to the Assembly, explaining his role on the Board of Trustees and why the student voice is important.

“The decisions by the Board affect everyone,” Hoeschele said, “but the people that are affected immediately by most decisions that are made are the students.”

Hoeschele encouraged the Assembly and the student body as a whole to attend and speak at the Board of Trustees’ public comment sessions held prior to the Board’s meetings, because issues and concerns mean more to the Board when they’re coming directly from the students.

“Representing 97,000 people can be difficult,” Hoeschele said, “so I need your help to do that.”

In her weekly report, UPUA President Katie Jordan announced Governor Tom Wolf will break a 43-year tradition by appointing a non-student as his appointed trustee. Wolf has not yet decided who will fill the role, but none of the selected finalists are Penn State students.

Despite this disappointing news, Jordan was optimistic the governor could choose to appoint another student in the future, as his appointments expire on a rotating annual basis.

