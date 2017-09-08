Beta Theta Pi House Open To Fraternity’s Alumni During Football Weekends

Alumni of Beta Theta Pi have been invited to stay at the now unoccupied on-campus fraternity house, according to an email obtained by the Associated Press.

The email was reportedly sent to dozens of alumni this week, inviting them to use the house for catered meals and Friday night gatherings in the house’s “tap room.”

This starts this weekend for those in town for the Pitt game and is extended for the remainder of the home football schedule.

Alumni can pay $50 for a bed or $350 for a private, three-bed accommodation. Funds raised will reportedly go to the fraternity’s legal costs.

The email also included the menu for brunch and late-night meals, as well as photos of the food set up.

State College Borough representative also told the AP the house is in a zone that allows many different activities, but the housing board would need a permit to use it for something other than a fraternity house.

While it’s still currently under the control of Beta Theta Pi’s alumni housing board, the fate of the house is unknown as it’s caught in a legal battle between the board and alumnus Don Abbey, who funded million of dollars in renovations for the house he now claims was a loan.