College Republicans Hosting 9/11 Memorial Service On Old Main Lawn

The Penn State College Republicans will host their annual 9/11 memorial event on the Old Main lawn. The event will honor the 2,996 victims of the attacks, ten of whom were Penn State alumni.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and will feature guest speaker Representative Jake Corman, the Pennsylvania State Senate Majority Leader. Corman attended Penn State as an undergraduate student where he received a degree in journalism.

2,996 small American flags will be placed on Old Main lawn in remembrance of those who lost their lives that day. Penn State faculty, staff, students, and other community members are encouraged to attend. For more information, you can check out the Facebook page here.