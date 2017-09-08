No. 3 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Colorado

No. 3 Penn State women’s volleyball swept Colorado 25-22, 25-18, 25-21 to open the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge in Champaign, Ill.

After falling 3-2 to Colorado last season in the event, Russ Rose’s Nittany Lions made easy work of the Buffaloes in straight sets Friday evening.

How It Happened

Penn State stuck with its two setter approach as Bryanna Weiskircher and Abby Detering split the workload, finishing with 27 and 21 assists, respectively. Detering and Simone Lee combined for 21 kills, while Haleigh Washington and Nia Reed added eight and six more on a .307 hitting night for the Nittany Lions.

But it was Ali Frantti who stole the show in front of family and friends. In a somewhat variable offensive outing, Frantti provided the main spark for Penn State’s attack. Sophomore libero Kendall White led the way defensively for the Nittany Lions with 14 digs.

Player Of The Match

Ali Frantti | Senior | Outside hitter

The Spring Grove, Ill., native was phenomenal in her home state, posting a match-high 17 kills and six digs in the victory.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (6-0) will face No. 4 Stanford for the second time in eight days Saturday at 6 p.m. Penn State beat the then-top-ranked Cardinal 3-1 at the Texas A&M Tournament last weekend.