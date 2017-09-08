Your Guide To The Perfect Tailgating Outfit

Penn State football is back (hallelujah). But before you can get into Beaver Stadium and get that chicken basket you’ve been drooling over for months, you’ve got to figure out what to wear. While no one knows for certain how our beloved Nittany Lions will fare this season, at least you can be sure of one thing before you head through that gate: your tailgating attire.

Whether you’re a freshman unsure of how we Staters tailgate or you’re a Penn State game day veteran looking for a refresher, we’ve compiled a list of some the best statement pieces you can easily rock on game day.

Girls:

Crop Tops: Crop tops are the ever classic go-to statement piece of choice for a lot of girls on game day. They’re cute, easy to make, and go great with a pair of high-waisted shorts or jeans. Whether you’re sporting a halter, tube, or t-shirt crop, chances are that you’ll end up looking like a snack on any given Saturday.

T-shirt Dresses: No matter your body type, t-shirt dresses are a great option for any girl on game day. They involve no crafting skills, so those with minimal artistic skills are in luck. They’re also, and arguably most importantly, comfortable. As long as you get yourself the largest t-shirt you can find and a pair of spandex, you’re in business for the perfect t-shirt dress.

Bleached/Ripped Tee’s: These two are relatively new tailgating trends, but they’re cute, and much like the aforementioned crop tops, easy to make. All you need is a cheap Penn State t-shirt from downtown and a pair of scissors or bleach. Their versatility in that they can be worn as crop tops or t-shirt dresses makes them a fun choice for anyone. As long as you get yourself a matte or colored tee, bleaching or cutting some holes in it will give you this fun and creative look.

Denim: It doesn’t matter whether your denim comes in the form of jean shorts, jean skirts, jean jackets, or even just good old fashioned jeans: it never disappoints. Bonus points if you’re rocking them ripped or with patches.

Flannels: If all of these fancy tailgating looks aren’t your thing, no matter what outfit you have on for game day could use a flannel. If it’s raining or cold, they help protect you from the elements. If you just want to tie it around your waist for a dramatic flair, they accentuate your curves. Ultimately the point here is that you can’t go wrong.

Cheerleading Skirts: Even if you lack the stamina and athletic ability to be a Penn State cheerleader, you don’t have to give up on your cheering dreams just yet. These skirts may be on the more expensive side, but you’ll definitely get your money’s worth once you hear all of the other fans at your tailgate complimenting you on your fashion choice.

Accessories: Arguably the best part of crafting any tailgating outfit is picking the accessories. Simply put, they are a necessity. Accessories can make or break an outfit, but as long as they’re Penn State themed you kind of can’t go wrong. Whether you’re rocking Nittany lion ears, face tats, bows, beads, or even the lion’s tail, accessories are almost mandatory.

Converse: You might be asking yourself: “Why would I wear white shoes that will get destroyed as soon as I step on those muddy fields?” Well, honestly, we’re not quite sure either. But converse are comfy and cute and fit right in with the whole blue-and-white theme.

Boys:

Jerseys: Last semester we gave you a guide to essential daylong attire, and much like guy’s daylong fashion, tailgating outfits for boys don’t differ much. Jerseys. That’s it.