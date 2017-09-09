Gameday Coverage: No. 4 Penn State vs. Pitt

For the first time this century, the Penn State-Pitt series will take place in Beaver Stadium.

No. 4 Penn State hasn’t defeated the Panthers since that last Beaver Stadium meeting in 1999, but it’s ready for the 98th meeting in history between the two teams, which is just the second game since the series went on hiatus in 2000.

Ahead of this clash, here’s all the media and miscellaneous information you’ll need:

Television

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and you can catch the game live on ABC. Joe Tessitore and Todd Blackledge will be calling the game, with Holly Rowe reporting from the sidelines.

Radio

Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Derrick Williams. Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM. Sirius: Ch. 132. XM: Ch. 196.

Weather

It’s supposed to be mostly sunny and 64 degrees at kickoff, according to AccuWeather.

Last Time They Met

Penn State leads the all-time series 50-43-4, but fell in the last two meetings — including last year’s heartbreaker at Heinz Field where Penn State came back from a 21-point deficit, but fell short as Trace McSorley threw an interception in the end zone on the final drive with the Nittany Lions down 41-38.

Injuries

Cornerback John Reid injured his knee during spring ball. There is no timetable for his return.

Running back Mark Allen and right tackle Andrew Nelson did not suit up for the game against Akron. Allen’s status is unknown, but Nelson will likely miss this matchup matchup as he continues to recover from last season’s ACL tear.

“[Nelson] is very close to being back and being ready and that’d be a huge addition,” offensive line coach Matt Limegrover said.

Defensive end Shareef Miller missed the second half of the Akron game with an injury, but said he’d be available for the game against the Panthers.

Media Coverage

Onward State will have you covered throughout the game, with big plays, photos, analysis, and more coming from our main @OnwardState Twitter and Facebook accounts, and play-by-play commentary coming from @OnwardStSports.

Sports editor David Abruzzese (@abruz11), Penn State news editor Steve Connelly (@slc2o), and sports writer Ethan Kasales (@easyEKasales) have you covered up in the press box. Photographers Alex Bauer and Matt Sniegowski (@m_sniegowski) will be down on the field.

