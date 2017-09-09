You are at:»»»Live Blog: No. 4 Penn State vs. Pitt

Live Blog: No. 4 Penn State vs. Pitt

By on Football

Greetings from Beaver Stadium, Nittany Lions fans! No. 6 Penn State will attempt to win its first game this century against Pitt as Heisman hopefuls Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley try to replicate their success against Akron. We’ll have updates throughout today’s matchup on this page, including analysis, photos, tweets, and more. Here’s the media information you’ll need and here are our staff predictions.

Second Quarter

12:18 — Pitt ventured into Penn State territory, but comes up short and Penn State takes over from the 11-yard line after a 33-yard punt.

First Quarter

5:20 — McSorley links up with Gesicki for the second time today to make it 14-0.

8:03 — Grant Haley comes up with a big sack to shut down Pitt’s drive at its own 30. Deandre Thompkins returns the punt to set up Penn State up at its own 38.

10:50 — Penn State’s second drive of the game ends in a three-and-out. Pitt takes over at its own nine-yard line down 7-0.

12:53 — After Grant Haley picked off Max Browne on the opening drive, Trace McSorley tossed an eight-yard touchdown to Mike Gesicki for the opening score!

15:00 — Tyler Davis kicks off and Pitt returns it to the 19-yard line to start the game. The 2017 Penn State-Pitt clash is underway!

Pregame

