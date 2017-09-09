Live Blog: No. 4 Penn State vs. Pitt

Greetings from Beaver Stadium, Nittany Lions fans! No. 6 Penn State will attempt to win its first game this century against Pitt as Heisman hopefuls Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley try to replicate their success against Akron. We’ll have updates throughout today’s matchup on this page, including analysis, photos, tweets, and more. Here’s the media information you’ll need and here are our staff predictions.

Second Quarter

Pitt's Alex Kessman hits the 28-yard field goal to make it 14-3 Nittany Lions with 1:12 left before halftime. — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 9, 2017

INTERCEPTION! Troy Apke picks it off to give the Nittany Lions possession on their own 41-yard line. — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 9, 2017

12:18 — Pitt ventured into Penn State territory, but comes up short and Penn State takes over from the 11-yard line after a 33-yard punt.

White Out, is that you?!? pic.twitter.com/aWztwJNIq5 — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 9, 2017

First Quarter

What can't Mike Gesicki do? Penn State leads Pitt 14-0 at the end of the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/IQDpaCCXWW — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 9, 2017

Penn State's allowed 0 points in almost 70 total minutes of play in 2017. But who's counting? — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 9, 2017

5:20 — McSorley links up with Gesicki for the second time today to make it 14-0.

MCSORLEY TOSSES 10 YARDS TO GESICKI FOR THE SCORE! pic.twitter.com/qE3kH3alqv — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 9, 2017

8:03 — Grant Haley comes up with a big sack to shut down Pitt’s drive at its own 30. Deandre Thompkins returns the punt to set up Penn State up at its own 38.

10:50 — Penn State’s second drive of the game ends in a three-and-out. Pitt takes over at its own nine-yard line down 7-0.

12:53 — After Grant Haley picked off Max Browne on the opening drive, Trace McSorley tossed an eight-yard touchdown to Mike Gesicki for the opening score!

MCSORLEY TO GESICKI FOR SIX! pic.twitter.com/UAeQ4xE7Du — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 9, 2017

15:00 — Tyler Davis kicks off and Pitt returns it to the 19-yard line to start the game. The 2017 Penn State-Pitt clash is underway!

Pregame

Special teams stars Nick Scott and Miles Sanders returned a few kicks during pregame warmups. pic.twitter.com/OsZHYBb2DN — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 9, 2017

.@saquonb21's ready for the big stage. For the 98th time, Penn State-Pitt is back. pic.twitter.com/D3dGjCnbB1 — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 9, 2017

Towering 6-foot-4 receivers Irvin Charles and Dae'Lun Darien get loose before heading back to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/jRDbQvDiAa — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 9, 2017

The tailgate lots are packed ahead of this Penn State-Pitt clash. pic.twitter.com/tMKUVzlzYB — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 9, 2017

Penn State needs to watch out for Pitt's Quadree Henderson after his success against the Nittany Lions last year. https://t.co/jNZ2rKdH15 pic.twitter.com/18f89o2nwF — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 9, 2017

James Franklin was a coach at Maryland and Saquon Barkley was 11 the last time Penn State was ranked this high.https://t.co/SfDDGY9WIy — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 9, 2017

Pitt enters Beaver Stadium a much different team compared to the group that took down Penn State last year. https://t.co/ewX3th9vc2 — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 9, 2017