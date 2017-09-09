Simone Lee, Ali Frantti Pace No. 3 Penn State To Second Win Over Stanford

No. 3 Penn State women’s volleyball knocked off No. 4 Stanford for the second time in eight days Saturday night in Champaign, Ill.

Russ Rose’s Nittany Lions won 3-2 (24-26, 25-22, 23-25, 25-17, 15-11) over the Cardinal at the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge to remain undefeated.

How It Happened

Penn State outblocked and outhit Kevin Hambly’s Cardinal in Huff Hall, battling back from a 2-1 deficit to improve to 7-0 on the season in non-conference play. Simone Lee and Ali Frantti were absolutely dominant yet again, combining for 41 kills on a night the Nittany Lions hit just .260 as a team.

Senior middle blocker Haleigh Washington added 11 kills of her own, while Heidi Thelen, Abby Detering, and Nia Reed chipped in 12 more to round out the scoring. Indianapolis native Kendall White was phenomenal on the defensive end with a match-high 22 digs. In two career outings against Stanford, White has taken command of Penn State’s back line, helping to stifle the Cardinal’s typically strong attack.

Detering and Bryanna Weiskircher continue to split the setter duties for Rose’s squad, posting 26 and 29 assists, respectively. Kathryn Plummer paced Stanford’s offense with a team-high 20 kills in her team’s second early season loss to the Nittany Lions. An amazing 16 of the 21 matches between these two juggernaut programs have come with both ranked inside the top 10.

Player Of The Match

Simone Lee | Senior | Outside hitter

Lee finished with a match-high 21 kills, eight digs, and four blocks in the victory.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (7-0) head home to Rec Hall for the first time this season as they host Yale next Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Penn State Classic.