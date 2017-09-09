Three-Star 2019 Corner Keaton Ellis Commits To Penn State

Keaton Ellis got Penn State’s 2019 recruiting class off to a strong start following its 33-14 win over Pitt Saturday evening.

Committed to the family🦁‼️ pic.twitter.com/Qb01hSgJ8z — Keaton Ellis (@_keatonellis) September 9, 2017

Ellis, a three-star cornerback for State College Area High School, picked his hometown Nittany Lions over offers from Buffalo and Syracuse. The 6-foot, 170-pound Ellis is the first prospect to pull the trigger in favor of Penn State in the next cycle.

He’s considered the third-best recruit in Pennsylvania for 2019 and the nation’s 23rd-overall corner, according to 247Sports. Ellis’ primary recruiter of record was his future position coach Terry Smith. Ellis plays both varsity football and basketball for the Little Lions, lining up all over the field at corner, receiver, and returner.

He’s the first State College standout since 2010 signee Alex Kenney to earn a scholarship offer from the Nittany Lions and commit to play in front of their friends and family. You can check out his Hudl highlight reel right here.