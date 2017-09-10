You are at:»»»No. 5 Penn State Falls To No. 8 Virginia 3-2 In Charlottesville

No. 5 Penn State Falls To No. 8 Virginia 3-2 In Charlottesville

No. 5 Penn State women’s soccer dropped its second match of the season Sunday in a 3-2 loss to No. 8 Virginia at Klöckner Stadium.

Erica Dambach’s Nittany Lions finished a brutal non-conference slate 2-2 in games against top 10 opponents.

How It Happened

Sophomore Courtney Petersen gave the Cavaliers an early 1-0 lead in the third minute, but Virginia goalie Laurel Ivory came up clutch on a barrage of shots from Marissa Sheva and Frannie Crouse. With the clock ticking dangerously close to halftime, senior midfielder Haleigh Echard delivered a huge equalizer in the 44th.

Betsy Brandon made it 2-1 Virginia on a header in the 50th minute before Emily Ogle quickly tied things up three minutes later. Following a Cavaliers handball in the penalty area, the redshirt junior midfielder beat Ivory for her third goal of the season.

Virginia’s Phoebe McClernon also scored on a free kick in the 62nd, but Penn State couldn’t muster a comeback despite a handful of substitutions to keep legs fresh. Megan Schafer’s shot from outside the 18-yard box sailed high with two minutes left in regulation.

Player Of The Match

Phoebe McClernon | Sophomore | Defender

The West Chester, Pa., native gets the nod for her game-winning goal. She played in the same Penn Fusion club system as Sheva, Echard, and Charlotte Williams.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (4-2) will open Big Ten play this Thursday at 7 p.m. at Jeffrey Field.

Photo By: Alex Bauer
