Penn State Drops To No. 5 In AP Poll

Penn State earned a solid victory over in-state foes Pitt this weekend, but the Associated Press voters didn’t deem it enough to hold on to its ranking from last week.

The Nittany Lions dropped to No. 5 — getting jumped by USC after it beat then-No. 14 Stanford, as well former No. 5 Oklahoma, but going past former No. 2 Ohio State after the Buckeyes fell at home to the Sooners, 31-16.

Alabama held on to the top spot this week and Clemson stayed ahead of the Nittany Lions after its win over then-No. 13 Auburn.

Penn State also fell one spot in the Coaches Poll to No. 5 — getting jumped by both the Sooners and Trojans.

Last week, Penn State’s No. 4 spot was its highest ranking in the AP Poll since November of 2008 when the team reached a high of No. 3.