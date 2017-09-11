Ali Frantti Named Big Ten Player Of The Week

Penn State’s Ali Frantti took home Big Ten women’s volleyball Player of the Week honors Monday after leading the undefeated Nittany Lions to a pair of wins in her home state of Illinois.

The senior outside hitter from Spring Grove paced Penn State’s offense over the weekend with 37 kills, including a season-high 20 in the team’s second early win versus Stanford. She added 11 digs and three blocks in a 2-0 performance at the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge in Champaign.

Congratulations Ali on your first career B1G Player of the Week honor! Read here 👇👇https://t.co/XyjY4L3D51 https://t.co/CHRkc2WvEy — PennStateVolleyball (@PennStateVBALL) September 11, 2017

Wisconsin’s Tionna Williams was named the conference’s defensive player of the week, while Nebraska senior Kelly Hunter earned the setter of the week nod. Badgers middle blocker Dana Rettke and Ohio State libero Hannah Gruensfelder shared Big Ten freshman of the week recognition, an honor Frantti received three times in 2014 on her way to AVCA Freshman of the Year.

Frantti became the 26th player in Penn State history to surpass the 1,000 career kills mark in the sweep of West Virginia. Coach Rose’s wife, three-time All-American Lori Barberich, owns the school record with 2,282 from 1981-84.

Penn State (7-0) rose to No. 2 in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll released Monday. Their 14 first-place votes behind only Minnesota’s 40. The two programs won’t meet til the final match of the regular season in Minneapolis on Nov. 25.

Frantti and the Nittany Lions will play in front of their first home crowd of the year Friday at 7:30 p.m. when they open the Penn State Classic against Yale in Rec Hall.