Allen Robinson To Miss 2017 Season After Injuring ACL Sunday

Former Penn State wide receiver Allen Robinson will likely miss the remainder of the 2017 football season after suffering an ACL injury in Jacksonville’s week one matchup against the Houston Texans.

OFFICIAL: WR Allen Robinson has sustained a left knee ACL injury. — #Sacksonville (@Jaguars) September 11, 2017

The injury came early in the game after Robinson secured his only catch of the day for 17 yards. The fourth-year wide out finished the play hobbling on the sideline, without much contact, before falling to the ground where he would be tended to.

Here’s footage of the play where Allen Robinson hurt his knee. He’s in the locker room now. pic.twitter.com/atHr51Hdel — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) September 10, 2017

To make matters worse, his quarterback, Blake Bortles, came up and tapped Robinson’s injured knee as he was laying on the ground.

Allen Robinson hurt his knee so naturally Blake Bortles runs over and rubs some dirt on it. That's a great leader pic.twitter.com/YNFRsv0yzx — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) September 10, 2017

This injury comes at an inopportune time for the Jaguars No. 1 wide out. Robinson is currently in a contract year with Jacksonville, as he’s set to become a free agent at the end of the 2017 season. After seeing a significant decrease in production last year compared to his 2015 campaign, Robinson needed a big year to secure that long-term, big money contract next offseason.

Robinson has been Jacksonville’s leading receiver over the past two seasons, despite the drop-off last year. It’ll be interesting to see what type of contract offers, especially from the Jaguars, Robinson will get once free agency rolls around. It won’t be surprising to see Robinson having to sign a one-year “prove it” deal to show teams he can return back to his 2015 Pro-Bowl form.