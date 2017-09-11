Overheard On Twitter: Chad Johnson As Tommy Stevens’ Wingman?

With all of the hype surrounding Penn State football, it’s easy to see why the program’s confidence is at an all-time high. However, Tommy Stevens’ Twitter savagery may have taken this newfound confidence to the next level.

After finding a viral tweet featuring a swimsuit model walking down a runway, Stevens set out to find the name of the woman from the video.

Anyone have her @? Asking for a friend 😇 https://t.co/TVfi0icaMP — Tommy Stevens (@TMS_II) September 10, 2017

Within less than 90 minutes, six-time Pro Bowler Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson showed his willingness to be a great wingman –– giving Stevens her username.

Stevens immediately responded in awe of the magic that is Twitter dot com. For a personality like Johnson to even respond is already random enough. Yet, when you think about how incredibly odd Ochocinco’s career has been, it’s actually not that surprising.

Twitter is a special place https://t.co/cTq2C57nA8 — Tommy Stevens (@TMS_II) September 11, 2017

However, freshman defensive back Lamont Wade was taken by surprise at the former Cincinnati Bengal star’s tweet.

As far as Egan is concerned, she is a famous model with 2.7 million Instagram followers. She’s also known by the name ‘Sierra Skye’, and has been an Internet sensation since 2015.

Meanwhile, with the new username in hand, Stevens didn’t seem to be deterred by her fame. The signal-caller even hinted that he might even try to “shoot his shot” with Egan.

Whether or not Stevens will follow through and continue the saga is unknown. While I believe that Tommy’s chances of success are likely slim to none, some think he should go for it. Penn State football beat writer Ben Jones seemed to think that the backup quarterback’s recent usage as a receiver might find him success with celebrity women of even greater prominence.

If this is you after like 8 receiving yards you’re going to be shooting at J Lo if they break out the wildcat down the road — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) September 11, 2017

Good luck if you can somehow find yourself anywhere near her DMs, Tommy.