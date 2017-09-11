You are at:»»»Overheard On Twitter: Chad Johnson As Tommy Stevens’ Wingman?

Overheard On Twitter: Chad Johnson As Tommy Stevens’ Wingman?

0
By on Football

With all of the hype surrounding Penn State football, it’s easy to see why the program’s confidence is at an all-time high. However, Tommy Stevens’ Twitter savagery may have taken this newfound confidence to the next level.

After finding a viral tweet featuring a swimsuit model walking down a runway, Stevens set out to find the name of the woman from the video.

Within less than 90 minutes, six-time Pro Bowler Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson showed his willingness to be a great  wingman –– giving Stevens her username.

Stevens immediately responded in awe of the magic that is Twitter dot com. For a personality like Johnson to even respond is already random enough. Yet, when you think about how incredibly odd Ochocinco’s career has been, it’s actually not that surprising.

However, freshman defensive back Lamont Wade was taken by surprise at the former Cincinnati Bengal star’s tweet.

As far as Egan is concerned, she is a famous model with 2.7 million Instagram followers. She’s also known by the name ‘Sierra Skye’, and has been an Internet sensation since 2015.

Meanwhile, with the new username in hand, Stevens didn’t seem to be deterred by her fame. The signal-caller even hinted that he might even try to “shoot his shot” with Egan.

Whether or not Stevens will follow through and continue the saga is unknown. While I believe that Tommy’s chances of success are likely slim to none, some think he should go for it. Penn State football beat writer Ben Jones seemed to think that the backup quarterback’s recent usage as a receiver might find him success with celebrity women of even greater prominence.

Good luck if you can somehow find yourself anywhere near her DMs, Tommy.

Share.

About Author

Mitch is a sophomore majoring in Broadcast Journalism. Despite growing up in Roanoke, VA (Redskins/Nationals country), he is an avid Dallas Cowboys and New York Mets fan. In addition to writing for Onward State, Mitch loves to watch sports, talk about sports on PSU CommRadio, and tries his hardest to avoid drowning under a college course load. To contact Mitch, feel free to send him an e-mail at [email protected], and if you really don't value your social media accounts, follow him and his garbage opinions on Twitter @mitchystew.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.