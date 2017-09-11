Penn State-Iowa To Be Featured As ABC’s Saturday Night Football Matchup

Penn State will have back-to-back night games over the next two weeks as it was announced this morning that the Nittany Lions will kick off against Iowa in Kinnick Stadium at 7:30 p.m. EST. ABC will also feature the game as its Saturday Night Football matchup.

Games in Kinnick Stadium are not to be taken lightly — last year Iowa snuck past a 9-0 Michigan at home, breaking a three game home losing streak. Penn Staters, of course, will never forget the 2008 game in Kinnick Stadium that kept the Nittany Lions out of the National Championship (warning: skip to the next paragraph if you don’t want to be reminded). Iowa put a 31-yard field goal through the uprights with :01 left on the clock to win the game 24-23.

Penn State hasn’t played Iowa away since 2012, but dominated the Hawkeyes last year at home, a 41-14 routing including a dominant 280 total yards and three touchdowns from Trace McSorley.

Both the Lions and Iowa are 2-0 so far this season, with another game standing between the matchup. Penn State is slated to take on Georgia State under the Beaver Stadium lights on Saturday while Iowa will take on the North Texas Mean Green, also at home. It’s likely both teams will enter the matchup on Sept. 23 undefeated.