Plans Withdrawn For Buffalo Wild Wings Location On North Atherton Street

by Geoff Rushton

The State College area won’t be getting a Buffalo Wild Wings any time soon.

Development plans for a proposed local location for the restaurant, which were first submitted to the Ferguson Township Planning Commission in December 2015, were withdrawn on Friday, township planning director Raymond Stolinas said.

CSC Northland, LP and Bohler Engineering had submitted plans to develop a 5,440-square foot Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant on a portion of a 3.55-acre parcel at 1308 N. Atherton St., near the intersection with Blue Course Drive. But the land remained undeveloped as multiple extensions were requested on deadlines to move the plans forward.

Stolinas said that as the most recent deadline was approaching this month, township officials reached out to the engineer to find out if they had any plans to move forward with building. Bohler representatives said the best option at this time was to withdraw the plans and a formal withdrawal letter was sent on Friday.

“It doesn’t sound like they’ll be developing on the site,” Stolinas said.

The restaurant would have included 241 total seats and a 753-square-foot outdoor patio.

The letter from Bohler to the township does not state a specific reason for the withdrawal.

Several engineering issues, which Stolinas said “were not insurmountable,” were identified in the plans. Traffic improvements would have required a right turn-in from North Atherton Street. A connector sidewalk also was needed.

Ferguson Township never received a proposal for a new or transferred liquor license for the location, though Stolinas said he doesn’t know if that was at all related to the withdrawal.