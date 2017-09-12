You are at:»»»Penn State Men’s Hockey Student Season Tickets On Sale Thursday

Big Ten Champion Penn State men’s hockey is back on the ice this October after winning an NCAA Tournament game last year in its first-ever appearance in the tournament.

Student season tickets for the team’s upcoming 2017-18 season go on sale Thursday, September 14 at 7 a.m. This ticket sale may even be more stressful than Penn State football’s, with the approximate 1,000 spots in the Roar Zone having a history of selling out within minutes.

Tickets go for $143 and can be purchased on the Ticketmaster Student Account Manager. Like for football and basketball, the tickets will be loaded on to your Student ID card.

13 games are included in the student season ticket package — all but four games in the series against Michigan State and Wisconsin, which fall during the Thanksgiving and winter breaks, respectively.

Photo By: Alex Bauer
