Pop Up Ave Flea Market Returns To State College

Pop Up Ave, an outdoor flea market that features the trendiest vendors from across Pennsylvania, will return to State College on Saturday, September 23. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m at the Garner Street parking lot.
Knitted scarves, taco stickers, and herbal teas are only a few of the items that you’ll be able to find at the free event, which will also feature live music and activities for all ages.
“The momentum for this event keeps increasing and we’re so happy people enjoy it,” Pop Up Ave co-founder Andrea Groznik said in a press release.
Groznik and her husband, Brad, last hosted the event in April. More than 3,000 local residents and students ventured to the lot for the outdoor flea market and beer garden. The event will take place rain or shine.
Here’s a preview of some the vendors you can expect to see at the event:
Art of the Earth
Art of the Earth will showcase handcrafted pottery perfect for adding a unique touch to your dorm or apartment.
Bead on a Wire
Bead on a Wire offers bohemian jewelry, as well as a variety of home decor made out of recycled sari silk.
Bunkerfish
So excited to have Bunkerfish Design at Pop Up Ave! They'll be traveling all the way from Beach Haven, NJ to bring us their adorable clothing and home goods. Fun fact: their equally adorable tiny houseboat (@tinyhouseboat) was featured on HGTV's "Tiny House, Big Living!" We love everything they make, but we're particularly obsessed with their onesies. I mean, that avocado onesie—COME ON. Tag your friend who needs one for their little one. 📷: @bunkerfish
Bunkerfish, all the way from Beach Haven, NJ, will bring along clothes and home goods with a particular beachy vibe.
