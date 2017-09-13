Uplifting Athletes To Hold Touchdown Pledge Drive For Georgia State Game

Penn State football’s Uplifting Athletes chapter is continuing a popular philanthropic effort — and it’s starting during Saturday’s game. Led by chapter leaders Trace McSorley, Jason Cabinda, and Andrew Nelson, the team will hold a touchdown pledge drive during Saturday’s football game against Georgia State.

Fans can pledge to donate between $5 and $20 for each touchdown the Nittany Lions score when they face off against the Panthers this Saturday; those who wish to make a one-time donation can also do so, with options ranging from $10 to $100, or enter a custom donation amount.

All of the money raised from this pledge drive will go to the many charitable initiatives set forth by the Uplifting Athletes program, including rare disease awareness & research. Last season, the team raised nearly $18,000 with the same initiative during the Lions’ shutout victory over Rutgers.

If Penn State runs up the score on Saturday night, don’t see it as James Franklin disrespecting Georgia State; see it as James Franklin and his team raising money for an excellent cause.