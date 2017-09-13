You are at:»»»Riff Raff Tip Toes Through Champs Downtown

Riff Raff Tip Toes Through Champs Downtown

Downtown, Entertainment

Riff Raff brought students out in droves to Champs Downtown Tuesday night, performing a variety of his hits like “Tip Toe Wing In My Jawwdinz,” which opened and closed the show.

The Neon Icon himself made his way to the stage around 12:15 following a lively introduction from Taylor Gang’s DJ Afterthought. Riff Raff’s 45-minute set saw State College get down to top tracks including “How to Be the Man,” plus “Only In America” and “4 Million” off his 2016 album Peach Panther.

His newest project, The White West, came out on Aug. 4, so of course Jody Highroller played a few gems like “Everybody Trippin” and “Triple Beam Dream Team” — much to the delight of a packed house. Riff Raff drew the largest roar of the night when he announced he was shooting his newest music video live.

Riff Raff and Afterthought teamed up for their recent collaboration “Red Carpet Kush.” He also played his “Fuck Shit Remix” with Lil Toenail before dialing up “Dolce & Gabanna” as his penultimate song of the night. He even sprinkled in a couple new, unreleased songs here and there for the occasion.

The eccentric Houston rapper with a style all his own put on one entertaining show, that’s for sure. Unfortunately Jody and Holly Husky weren’t in attendance.

Photo By: Alex Bauer
