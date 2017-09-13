‘Dragon Ball Z’ fans, your time has come. For those of you who aren’t familiar with the Japanese anime TV series that originally ran from 1989 to 1996, prepare yourselves.

On Thursday, September 21 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., this is coming to Old Main:

‘Scream Like Goku in Front of Old Main’ is an event created by Penn State student Brandon Smith that recently surfaced on Facebook. For those of you in need of more background information, we’ll try our best.

Goku is the protagonist in the ‘Dragon Ball Z’ television series, an action-packed cartoon in which he is essentially trying to save earth from any dangerous opponents that come forth.

The TV series ran with English dubs on Cartoon Network for years, earning serious popularity while becoming part of the collective memory of people born between roughly 1990 and 2000. Probably given the bizarre nature of the show in hindsight mixed with his moments of intense roid rage, Goku became a meme.

His prolonged, excessive screams and ‘Super Saiyan’ transformations were especially targeted in the meme-iverse for their over-the-top nature. If for some reason that first video left you wanting more, you can even find power rankings of the best screams in ‘Dragon Ball Z’.

Here’s an example of what a ‘Scream Like Goku’ event looks like in practice:

You may be inclined to run far, far away and never come back. But you can’t escape this. ‘Scream Like Goku’ events have been and are being held all over the place, including U.S. cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Seattle, as well as international cities as far-flung as Quezon City, Philippines.

“College students have a lot to be stressed out about, and literally just screaming is a good way to let that stress out”‘ Smith, who created the Facebook event for the Penn State iteration, said. “The problem is you can’t really just scream out loud in public without a reason to make it somewhat normal. This event does that.”

The meme buried at the heart of this all is certainly not lost on Smith and his event is gaining even more traction than he anticipated.

“It was really supposed to be just a meme but it blew up really quickly and now I have a good feeling we’ll see numbers in the triple digits.”

We took a look at the hype surrounding the Facebook event, and the results will shock you.

If this event wasn’t good enough already, now you know that Brandon Smith is #FTK.

Do you expect me to scream like a Japanese anime character for two hours dressed as a normal member of society? Because I’ve only done that once and it was weird.

Oh, come on. You’re ‘not sure’ if you can stay and scream for two straight hours? If you can’t put in the time, don’t even show up.

This event is about more than simply paying homage to a TV show character with anger issues. September 21 will be remembered as a day when the State College community came together to scream obnoxiously as one.

“Hopefully, with this event, we can get the full 2 hours in,” Smith said.

We hope so, too.