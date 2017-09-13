SPA Bringing Comedian Chris D’Elia To Alumni Hall

Comedian Chris D’Elia will speak in Alumni Hall later this month, Penn State’s Student Programming Association announced today via Twitter. SPA will host D’Elia at 10 p.m. Saturday, September 23.

D’Elia is best known for his starring role on the NBC comedy Undatable, and his latest standup special Man on Fire was recently released on Netflix. He also hosts podcast Congratulations with Chris D’Elia, which launched in February.

Hollywood comedy clubs continue to be a mainstay for D’Elia, who performs at them multiple times each week. He also tours the United States and Canada to regularly sold-out crowds.

D’Elia reportedly considers himself to be a “standup comedian who acts.” He’s also been featured on Comedy Central’s Live at Gotham, Comedy Central Presents, and Showtime’s Live Nude Comedy.

The performance is free for all students showing a valid Penn State ID. Doors for the event will open at 9:30 p.m.