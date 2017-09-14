NRT Presents: The House Of Blue Leaves

No Refund Theatre is back for another season full of comedy, romance, and drama. Last night the group kicked off its fall 2017 season with a rendition of The House of Blue Leaves in 111 Forum.

The show centers around the antics of an aspiring composer, Artie

Sophomore Natalie Stevens directs the show. Even though she was heavily involved with NRT last year, this is her first time directing a play for the company.

“It’s been a really interesting experience,” Steven said of her time as director. “This is the first show of the season, so we had about three weeks to get the whole show up. It was definitely a lot of work, but it was also a ton of fun.”

Despite Stevens’ rookie directing experience, she’s been able to pull off a hell of a show. When reflecting on the whole ordeal, Stevens doesn’t really have any complaints, either.

“Everyone was super cooperative,” she said. “They all pitched in and if we ever had any problems, it was usually more so on my end. They were great. It’s been a great experience.”

If you want to check the show out for yourself, NRT will put on two more productions of “House of Blues” Thursday and Friday, September 14-15, at 8 p.m. in 111 Forum. For more information on the show, check out the event’s Facebook page here.