State College Ranked Livability’s Third Best College Town In America

Penn State may have lost its status as a party school this year, but Livability recently ranked State College the third best college town in the nation for 2017.

Livability’s Best College Town list called Penn State a “Public Ivy” with a competitive yet nurturing environment for students. Their criteria included many practical measures like the percentage of the population between the ages of 20 and 29, and the median salary compared to median rent price. It also included the number of jobs in education compared to the whole town, and the ratio of median salary to the nation’s for jobs in education.

The ranking also touted State College as one of the best cities for entrepreneurs and the home to one of the best summer festivals — the Arts Fest we all know and love — with tons of activities and opportunities to take advantage of. The only towns ranked better were No. 2 Ames, Iowa (home of Iowa State) and No. 1 Ithaca, New York (home of Cornell and Ithaca College).

State College’s many restaurants, employers, and startup incubators all helped it qualify as one of the most successful college towns in the country. Livability even noted the versatility of the town: “Penn State University creates an entrepreneurial pipeline of students to a flourishing workforce, making State College, PA a fantastic place to learn, work and play.”