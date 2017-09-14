Your Guide To Football Tickets Without Paying A Cent

Maybe you slept through your alarm clock, maybe you’re a freshman and didn’t understand the process, or maybe you were still out celebrating last year’s Big Ten Championship.

Whatever your excuse, now you’re stuck without season tickets for the 2017 football season. While this may not have been particularly upsetting for the Akron game, last week’s game against Pitt was one for the books as it was one of the largest crowds in Beaver Stadium history.

If you don’t have season tickets but are interested in attending a game, Penn State has a pretty easy to navigate student ticket exchange website. The system has a maximum ticket price of $70 and there are still plenty of tickets available for this week’s game against Georgia State.

But for last weekend’s Pitt game, this wasn’t the case. Many students who were looking to sell their tickets chose to do it through mutual friends or in their class Facebook group. With no restriction of price, there were rumors of tickets going for as much as $250. It’ll no doubt be the same for the White Out game against Michigan.

If you can’t find a ticket or simply don’t want to shell out the money for one, there are a few ways you can get into the game for free.

Join the football team…



Hey, you never know. The football team hosts open walk on tryouts every year.

…Or (more likely) just work for them



If trying out for the team doesn’t exactly seem like your shtick, there are plenty of other opportunities. Penn State Football employs many students on a part time basis with a wide variety of positions available from parking to equipment maintenance. There seems to still be a few positions available for this season, which you can find on the Penn State Employment Website.

Become a student usher



Penn State sent out a school-wide email heading into last weekend’s game looking for students to work as ushers. The report time is always three hours before kickoff, when ushers will be assigned a vest and a section. When gates open, the ushers are responsible for making sure spectators file into their correct row and section. The ushers are normally done mid-way through the first quarter and after handing in their vest, are given a student section ticket for a reserved section — which is part of the student section and close to the field — and are also given ten dollars in meal vouchers. Don’t try to tell me it’s a coincidence that chicken baskets cost exactly ten dollars.

After last week’s email, hundreds of students responded with interest and around 100 were selected to work. These students now get first dibs on ushering for the remainder of the season, as long as they don’t miss a game, so this may be something to keep in mind for the 2018 season if you’re interested in getting your name on the list early.

Report on the team as credentialed media



Students that have media credentials are allowed free entry to the stadium and sometimes even get access to the field. Unlike being an usher, this one requires some skill and special interest. Along with on campus media opportunities, there are also some more remote opportunities. Media from your hometown may have an opportunity to get you in to the stadium for them in order to get some photos or to live tweet the game. It’s worth mentioning this one is more like a job than a free entry to the game; it’s not like you’ll be in the student section with your pals, and chances are you won’t get to tailgate much, either.

Join Blue & White Society to hand out shakers



The Blue & White Society is a student extension of the Penn State Alumni Association and is always accepting new members. Through membership, you’ll have an opportunity to hand out shakers before the games and then get into the game for free to sit in the S zone.

It may not be easy, but there are some definite ways to be a part of Penn State football without paying admission. If you don’t have 2017 season tickets, there are still five home games left this season to try and get to a game. If not, make sure you have your alarm set next summer to ensure you don’t miss out again.