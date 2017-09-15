Jeffrey Sandusky Pleads Guilty To Child Sexual Abuse

Jeffrey Sandusky, the 41-year-old adopted son of Jerry Sandusky, pleaded guilty on Friday to 14 counts of child sexual abuse against two minors one week before his trial was scheduled for, according to a release sent out by the Centre County District Attorney’s office.

The 14 counts, which was every count initially charged against him, include one count of Solicitation to commit Statutory Sexual Assault, Solicitation to commit Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, two counts of Solicitation to commit Sexual Abuse of Children, two counts of Solicitation to Photograph, Videotape, Depict on Computer, or Film Sexual Acts, six counts of Unlawful Contact with a Minor, and two counts of Corruption of Minors.

Sandusky’s plea deal guarantees at least 3-6 years of incarceration in a state prison. At the time of sentencing, the judge is allowed to add 4-8 years of state incarceration at his discretion.

“This outcome also ensures the victims need not suffer the trauma and revictimization of testifying at trial and importantly, the Defendant will have to comply with strict sex offender registration requirements for the remainder of his life. We are happy that these girls can move forward and experience a life with adults that deserve their trust,” Centre County DA Stacy Parks Miller said.

Police began to investigate Sandusky after a 16-year-old girl received text messages from him asking for sexually explicit photographs, After insisting on the photos for more than a two-day period, the victim showed her mother. The second victim told police that Sandusky solicited her through text message to perform oral sex on him several years ago. She was 15 years old at the time.