Staff Picks: Our Last Suppers In State College

Although none of us plan on leaving State College anytime soon, the House of Carbs podcast got us thinking about what we would want downtown and on campus for our last meals ever. On the show, every guest’s interview ends with he or she describing what they would want for their last meal on Earth. From the diverse flavors of downtown State College, to the bland, yet nostalgic dining hall tastes, our staff’s Last Supper is certainly one that will make your mouth water and cholesterol rise.

Anthony Colucci: Baby’s Burgers, baby

My last meal on Earth would have to be one that I wouldn’t be able to regret or deal with the consequences of. There is nowhere I’d rather spend my last night on this fine planet than at Baby’s, basking in all of its delectable, 50s themed grease and fat. A trip to the fun, retro diner isn’t complete without a Craz-E Burger, a bacon cheeseburger served on a fried glazed doughnut, one of the most marquee menu items downtown. To get an idea of its majesty, it’s one of the only local favorites to be featured on an episode of the Big Ten Network’s Campus Eats. Top off the burger with some barbecue sauce and throw in a peanut butter-oreo milkshake, perhaps a Mac Attack (six ounces of mac and cheese), and the table side jukebox with the Four Seasons playing December, 1963 on repeat.

Oh, what a last night that’d be.

Steve Connelly: A hot dog from Ken’s Best Wurst

Getting Ken’s late on Saturday nights usually feels like my last meal anyway before the Sunday scaries kick in the next morning.

David Abruzzese: India Pavillion

India Pavilion is a hidden gem in State College. The blend of spices and flavors used in the cooking at India Pavilion is truly magnificent, which is why I’d spend my final meal on Earth there.

Now, there’s plenty of variety to be found, but if I were to select one dish, it’d be the saag paneer. This dish is vegetarian friendly, as it features a unique blend of spices, spinach, and farmer’s cheese. The dish is served in a cauldron, and is perfectly complemented by rice and naan bread. The spinach, which is cooked and blended in traditional fashion, has the consistency of a thick sauce almost, and the farmer’s cheese adds a sort of creamy addition to the flavor carnival your mouth should be experiencing upon consuming this treat. It’s filling, elating, and perfect in every way, shape, or form and I can’t think a better flavor to have in my mouth when I go.

Gabi Stevenson: Just about every local staple crammed into one hearty meal

Every bite of an Irving’s breakfast special (with sausage on a plain bagel, don’t @ me) is a religious experience and there’s no better time for a religious experience than during your last meal in State College. Wash that goodness down with an Irving’s Crazz Pizzazz smoothie and you’re golden. For sides, I wouldn’t be able to choose between two dishes that bear the name of their creators — Sauly Boy’s Sauly fries, covered in bacon, cheese, and scallions, and Galanga tomato-fried rice with vegetables. I always have room for dessert when eating downtown, so I’d finish my last supper of with a classic Grilled Stickie topped with ice cream and caramel sauce from the Corner Room.

I wish I could say I want to stay in State College forever, but after thinking about this meal in my head, I almost can’t wait for this day to come.

Shawn McGinnis: HUB Salad

Nothing in State College quite compares to God’s gift to the world that is the HUB salad. A combination of greens, carrots, onion, feta cheese, walnuts, cranberries, and heavenly grilled chicken complete the dish. Top it off with the best dressing available in the world, Chelten House Balsamic Vinaigrette, and your taste buds will send you a journey worthy enough of a Last Supper serving.

Elissa Hill: Rotelli’s Mac ‘n’ Cheese Flight

Am I allowed to make up a meal that doesn’t necessarily exist? From a restaurant that isn’t even in State College any more? I guess this is one perk of being the editor. So for my last meal in State College, I’d like a flight of all of Rotelli’s mac ‘n’ cheese varieties — especially the all-cheese, lobster, and buffalo chicken. With a fountain coke — I know that part isn’t State College-specific, but it’s important nonetheless. For dessert, I’m appalled that no one else said creamery ice cream. WPSU Coffee Break. In a cone.

Nathaniel Pinskey: Big Onion

I just want Big Onion chicken tenders and fries one more time. Redifer doesn’t count!

Shannon Soboslay: Pokey Stix

I just tried Pokeys for the first time last weekend, and I’m pretty sure it was the most religious experience I’ve had thus far in my life. I definitely wouldn’t mind squeezing in one more pokey stick dipped in garlic sauce before death! (Editor’s note: Shannon is a freshman. Please forgive her for waiting so long to try her first pokeys.)

Matt Sniegowski: Canyon

I’ve had it before I’ve died many times and it’d be good closure.

What’s the last meal you’d want to eat on Earth, in State College? Let us know in the comments!