Gameday Coverage: No. 5 Penn State vs. Georgia State

No. 5 Penn State wraps up its three-game homestand with the final non-confernece matchup before Big Ten play against Georgia State.

The Panthers aren’t projected to be the biggest threat after dropping their opener to FCS program Tennessee State, but nevertheless, this will be a primetime clash.

Ahead of this matchup, here’s all the media and miscellaneous information you’ll need:

Television

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. live on BTN. Brandon Gaudin and Glen Mason will have the call, while Elise Menaker will be reporting from the sidelines.

Radio

Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Derrick Williams. Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM. Sirius: Ch. 132. XM: Ch. 196.

Weather

Oh boy, this is the ~prime~ tailgate game. It’ll be sunny and high 70s through most of the afternoon, then 72 degrees for kickoff, according to AccuWeather.

Last Time They Met

This is the first meeting between the two teams, but these programs do have a history together.

Injuries

Running back Mark Allen was back practicing Wednesday after being inactive for the first two games, and right tackle Andrew Nelson returned from last season’s ACL tear to play against Pitt. Both could see game time.

Cornerback John Reid injured his knee during spring ball. There is no timetable for his return.

Media Coverage

Onward State will have you covered throughout the game, with big plays, photos, analysis, and more coming from our main @OnwardState Twitter and Facebook accounts, and play-by-play commentary coming from @OnwardStSports.

Sports editor David Abruzzese (@abruz11), Penn State news editor Steve Connelly (@slc2o), and sports writer Ethan Kasales (@easyEKasales) have you covered up in the press box. Photographers Alex Bauer and Matt Sniegowski (@m_sniegowski) will be down on the field.

