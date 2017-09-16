You are at:»»»Live Blog: No. 5 Penn State vs. Georgia State

Live Blog: No. 5 Penn State vs. Georgia State

0
By on Football

Greetings from Beaver Stadium, Nittany Lions fans! No. 5 Penn State finishes off its non-conference schedule with a matchup against Georgia State. The Panthers fell to FCS program Tennessee State, but challenged Wisconsin last year on the road. We’ll have updates throughout today’s matchup on this page, including analysis, photos, tweets, and more. Here’s the media information you’ll need and here are our staff predictions.

Fourth Quarter

10:42 — Penn State forced its fifth turnover of the evening to give itself the ball at its own 31.

Third Quarter

7:56 — Penn State has officially covered.

10:41 — Shaka Toney recovers a fumble for Penn State on Georgia State’s opening drive of the second half. The Nittany Lions take over on their own 45.

Second Quarter

3:55 — After Marcus Allen’s first career interception, Trace McSorley scores his fourth touchdown, first rushing, of the game.

8:55 — Another one.

11:14 — It’s 21-0 after another touchdown pass from McSorley to DaeSean Hamilton.

First Quarter

0:00 — Saquon Barkley’s 85-yard touchdown catch puts Penn State up by two scores.

5:05 — Penn State shut down Georgia State on its opening drive, but the Nittany Lions punted it away after not moving over into Panthers’ territory.

11:48 — Penn State scores on its opening drive with a Trace McSorley to Tommy Stevens 10-yard touchdown pass.

15:00 — Penn State starts with possession in the first half and Saquon Barkley takes it to the Penn State 37-yard line.

Pregame

Photo By: Matt Sniegowski
Share.

About Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a junior majoring in PR and the Penn State news editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide) and email him at [email protected]

Related Posts

Comments are closed.