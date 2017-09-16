Live Blog: No. 5 Penn State vs. Georgia State

Greetings from Beaver Stadium, Nittany Lions fans! No. 5 Penn State finishes off its non-conference schedule with a matchup against Georgia State. The Panthers fell to FCS program Tennessee State, but challenged Wisconsin last year on the road. We’ll have updates throughout today’s matchup on this page, including analysis, photos, tweets, and more. Here’s the media information you’ll need and here are our staff predictions.

Fourth Quarter

Andre Robinson rushed for a career-long 41-yard touchdown to make it 56-0 in favor of the Nittany Lions. pic.twitter.com/iL8iWNQeFr — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 17, 2017

10:42 — Penn State forced its fifth turnover of the evening to give itself the ball at its own 31.

Yetur Gross-Matos recovers the fumble to give the Nittany Lions the football. — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 17, 2017

Third Quarter

The offense continues to roll as No. 5 Penn State leads Georgia State 49-0 here at the end of the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/ozombSwZsL — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 17, 2017

102,746 fans packed into Beaver Stadium. It's the first time Penn State opens 100k strong for three consecutive home games since 2010. pic.twitter.com/cW05hYzy0P — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 17, 2017

7:56 — Penn State has officially covered.

MCSORLEY TO BRANDON POLK FOR SIX! pic.twitter.com/f0SmQwmHUF — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 17, 2017

10:41 — Shaka Toney recovers a fumble for Penn State on Georgia State’s opening drive of the second half. The Nittany Lions take over on their own 45.

Second Quarter

Penn State leads Georgia State 35-0 at halftime here in Happy Valley. pic.twitter.com/76qNRiRN57 — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 17, 2017

3:55 — After Marcus Allen’s first career interception, Trace McSorley scores his fourth touchdown, first rushing, of the game.

He can do it with his arms, but he can also do it with his legs. McSorley runs for an eight-yard touchdown to make it 35-0. pic.twitter.com/CMWj2nw2g6 — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 17, 2017

8:55 — Another one.

Miles Sanders runs for his first touchdown of the season to put Penn State up 28-0. pic.twitter.com/qfFxkWan1Q — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 17, 2017

11:14 — It’s 21-0 after another touchdown pass from McSorley to DaeSean Hamilton.

Make it three touchdown passes for Trace McSorley. We're not even midway through the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/T7jVmhgFfF — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 17, 2017

First Quarter

2 touchdowns in the first quarter has @PennStateFball ahead early against @GeorgiaStateFB. pic.twitter.com/ssKx7zQGNx — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 17, 2017

0:00 — Saquon Barkley’s 85-yard touchdown catch puts Penn State up by two scores.

Saquon Barkley's 85-yard touchdown catch makes him the only player in Penn State history with an 80+ yard touchdown catch and run. pic.twitter.com/8ZHdB32btT — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 17, 2017

5:05 — Penn State shut down Georgia State on its opening drive, but the Nittany Lions punted it away after not moving over into Panthers’ territory.

11:48 — Penn State scores on its opening drive with a Trace McSorley to Tommy Stevens 10-yard touchdown pass.

Trace McSorley tosses to Tommy Stevens for the opening score. pic.twitter.com/E3XLQU6ynG — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 16, 2017

15:00 — Penn State starts with possession in the first half and Saquon Barkley takes it to the Penn State 37-yard line.

Pregame

It's time for Penn State football — under the lights for the first time in 2017! pic.twitter.com/k9Je2ZGRnW — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 16, 2017

Steven Gonzalez flips across the line to right guard in Brendan Mahon's apparent absence. — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 16, 2017

Redshirt freshman Will Fries will make his first career start at left guard for the Nittany Lions. — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 16, 2017

There's no such thing as too much Saquon Barkley content. pic.twitter.com/14lEZevo9I — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 16, 2017

.@mikegesicki needs just one more touchdown to tie Jesse James for Penn State's all-time record by a tight end (11). pic.twitter.com/OTu8uIjo6H — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 16, 2017

.@Chico_Hndrxx led Penn State's defense with 12 tackles and a safety last weekend. pic.twitter.com/Fc0DhgxWVU — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 16, 2017

Koa Farmer's rocking the afro tonight under the lights. pic.twitter.com/3qLQJ0Jcex — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 16, 2017

Sophomore running back Miles Sanders should see a hefty workload tonight against the Panthers. pic.twitter.com/K2srrfGuXu — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 16, 2017

Freshman receiver @Kj_hamler boasts arguably the best dance moves of any Nittany Lion. pic.twitter.com/IEeonzFcio — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 16, 2017

FYI: Juwan Johnson's arms are huge. pic.twitter.com/5vrvJEItDG — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 16, 2017

Coach Franklin shows some love to the recruits in attendance. pic.twitter.com/sw4ruRqWUn — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 16, 2017

This takes Penn State pride to another level. pic.twitter.com/A0RfDZvzYf — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 16, 2017

Pros of a 7:30 p.m. kickoff: pic.twitter.com/pmhV0Q2ffE — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 16, 2017

As overmatched as the Panthers are, they're doing something few teams would: voluntarily playing in Beaver Stadium. https://t.co/MKYF6Ff1ir pic.twitter.com/JzKVmrr49z — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 16, 2017

Penn State dropped one spot in the AP Poll, but that's fine. The Nittany Lions just need to keep winning. https://t.co/9nZf1SO1xJ pic.twitter.com/1zkujFfR8c — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 16, 2017

Our staff predicts another rout to close out this three-game non-conference homestand. https://t.co/btTJEzpGcY pic.twitter.com/4VjI0QzNCw — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 16, 2017

It's going to take a lot for Georgia State to be able to keep up with Penn State tonight. https://t.co/O7MenVMrYV pic.twitter.com/TX5omoxomH — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 16, 2017

Each time Penn State scores a touchdown tonight, a donation will be made to @PSU_Uplifting. Here's how you can help.https://t.co/00gMdU01xZ — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 16, 2017