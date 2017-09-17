No. 2 Field Hockey Suffers First Loss Of Season To No. 6 Delaware

After opening conference play with a victory over No. 19 Iowa, No. 2 Penn State (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) took its first loss of the season 2-0 against No. 6 Delaware at Spooky Nook in Lancaster, PA.

Junior midfielder Katie Dembrowski led the Nittany Lions with three shots, and junior goalkeeper Jenny Rizzo made two saves this afternoon.

How It Happened

Delaware got off to a quick start in today’s game, opening the scoring just five minutes into the half. The goal came on the Blue Hens’ first shot on goal of the afternoon.

The Nittany Lions responded by pouring on the chances, but Delaware, led by goalie Emmeline Oltmans, stifled any Penn State attack quickly. Among these chances was an early penalty corner just minutes after the opening goal, but Aurelia Meijer’s shot was denied by Oltmans.

Midway through the half, sophomore defender Bes Bovelander was denied on the Lions’ second penalty corner of the day. The Blue Hens won a penalty corner of their own in the 23rd minute, but sophomore Maddie Morano made a defensive save to keep her team’s deficit at just one.

A frustrating first half for Penn State ended with three more penalty corner opportunities stopped by the Blue Hens, and Delaware took a 1-0 lead into the intermission. The Lions outshot the Blue Hens 12-6 in the period, recording ten shots on goal while Delaware only put two of its shots on target.

In the second half, Delaware generated the first two attacking opportunities of the period, converting on a penalty corner ten minutes into the half. Kiki Bink doubled the Blue Hens’ lead and put the Lions in a big hole heading into the home stretch of the game.

The second half was equally as frustrating for Char Morett-Curtiss’ squad, as any chances it generated were denied by Delaware’s airtight defense.

The Lions won two penalty corners and totaled five second-half shots in their comeback bid (including a penalty stroke), but none of them would find the net, and Penn State suffered their first loss of the year.

Player Of The Game

Katie Dembrowski | Junior | Midfielder

In the midst of a frustrating afternoon for Penn State, Katie Dembrowksi put three shots on Delaware’s goal throughout today’s game, which was the most of any Nittany Lion.

What’s Next

Penn State returns home next weekend for two Big Ten games against Northwestern on Friday night and Michigan in a Sunday matinee.