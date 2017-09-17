Penn State Jumps Back To No. 4 In AP Poll

After clobbering Georgia State 56-0 to finish off non-conference play, Penn State slid back up one spot in this week’s AP Poll to No. 4.

The Nittany Lions jumped past USC after the Trojans needed a last-second field goal in regulation and double overtime on their own home turf to get past Texas.

Penn State is still behind Alabama, Clemson, and Oklahoma.

After starting the season at No. 6, the Nittany Lions peaked at No. 4 in the week two poll, but fell one spot last week to No. 5 after USC and Oklahoma posted impressive wins over ranked opponents, jumping Penn State in the process.

The No. 4 spot is still Penn State’s highest ranking prior to this year since November 8, 2008, when it was No. 3 prior to its loss that weekend to Iowa.

Penn State also jumped to No. 4 in this week’s Coaches Poll, surpassing USC.