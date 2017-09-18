Overheard On Twitter: Micah Parsons Visits Penn State

It’s been an interesting few months for Micah Parsons and the Nittany Lions.

The five-star defensive end joined Penn State’s then top-ranked 2018 recruiting class, but commitment wavered. Eventually he reopened to the rest of his options.

Following last week’s visit to Ohio State, the Harrisburg native came back to Happy Valley for a weekend with James Franklin and Co.

Back in the home state Tommorow morning can't wait 🤞🏽🙏🏽 #WEARE — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_parsons23) September 16, 2017

Well this is off to a great start…

Damm I ain't never hear of a child abuse gene like father like son 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/lw2mU8B5uz — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_parsons23) September 16, 2017

Anyway, we’re back on track.

Glad to be back 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/MGQzEiK4HA — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_parsons23) September 16, 2017

Love to greet the fans.

I'm happier too see them 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/UqlqGTMYy3 — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_parsons23) September 16, 2017

Read into this retweet from the man himself however you want to.

Zack Kuntz and Anderson-Butts in the back like "yaaa that boy Micah is going to Penn State" #WeAre18 #717toPSU pic.twitter.com/T5PF4CVMCO — Nittany Nation (@BasicBlues) September 16, 2017

Aside from a few retweets, Parsons went radio silent once the game started. I guess Penn State’s 56-0 drubbing of Georgia State wasn’t enough for him to get into a Trace McSorley-Tommy Stevens debate like last weekend.