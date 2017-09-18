You are at:»»»Overheard On Twitter: Micah Parsons Visits Penn State

Overheard On Twitter: Micah Parsons Visits Penn State

Football

It’s been an interesting few months for Micah Parsons and the Nittany Lions.

The five-star defensive end joined Penn State’s then top-ranked 2018 recruiting class, but commitment wavered. Eventually he reopened to the rest of his options.

Following last week’s visit to Ohio State, the Harrisburg native came back to Happy Valley for a weekend with James Franklin and Co.

Well this is off to a great start

Anyway, we’re back on track.

Love to greet the fans.

Read into this retweet from the man himself however you want to.

Aside from a few retweets, Parsons went radio silent once the game started. I guess Penn State’s 56-0 drubbing of Georgia State wasn’t enough for him to get into a Trace McSorley-Tommy Stevens debate like last weekend.

Photo By: David Abruzzese
