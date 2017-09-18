Penn State Holds Constitution Day Event Monday

Faculty, staff, and students involved with Penn State’s Department of Communication Arts and Sciences will celebrate and present research information regarding the United States Constitution on Monday. The event will take place from 2-4 p.m. in 134 HUB.

This year, since Constitution Day fell on a Sunday, the university will recognize the holiday Monday. Students from three CAS classes will present information and research about all aspects of the Constitution. The goal is to increase students’ understanding of one of the most influential documents in America’s history.

“We want students and other members of the Penn State community to read the Constitution, know what’s in it, and know that the promises as well as the perils of the document remain vital, even after 230 years,” CAS associate professor Rosa Eberly said.

Monday’s event will focus on the Thirteenth Amendment which states, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”

“American citizens need to understand the rights and freedoms elaborated in the Constitution, because it is the duty of American citizens to act as a check on the government and provoke change when we believe it is necessary,” senior student Brian Davis said.

“If you don’t know the law of the land, you can’t expect to make the changes you wish to see in the United States, or even the greater world.”