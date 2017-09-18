Piazza Family Appears On Today Show For National Hazing Prevention Week

As part of the TODAY Show’s “Hazing in America” segment this segment to kick of National Hazing Prevention Week, Tim Piazza’s parents, Jim and Evelyn, appeared alongside Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie to talk about the death of their son and how to advocate against the dangers of hazing.

They discussed conversations for parents to have with their children about hazing and the ongoing legal fight to control it on college campuses around the country.

“This is important because it’s about the legislation holding the schools accountable and the schools holding the students accountable,” Jim said. “By the way, it’s about the court systems holding the students accountable. The only way we’re going to get change is if we have some real accountability and deterrence against this in the future.”

Jim Piazza further added that he and his wife are working with the state of Pennsylvania to make the state’s hazing penalties stiffer, “both for students and the universities that turned a blind eye to it.”

Joining the Piazzas in the legal fight and on the studio set was Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH) who, on multiple occasions, voiced her concern about the dangers that all students are at risk for on college campuses when joining organizations.

“No parent should have to send their child to school and not have him or her come home,” she said.

Both parents end the interview with words of advice for parents regarding how to talk to their children about hazing.

“As a parent you need to have the conversation with your child that under no circumstance is hazing acceptable and let them know all the risks that come with it and morally hurting somebody and them potentially dying,” Evelyn said. “Talk to your kids, be open and honest, and convince them they can tell you anything.”

“Just make sure they know that what happened to Tim can happen to anyone,” Jim added.

