Simone Lee Named Big Ten Co-Player Of The Week

Simone Lee shared Big Ten women’s volleyball player of the week honors with Michigan’s Carly Skjodt Monday following a strong showing at the Penn State Classic.

Carly Skjodt of @umichvball and Simone Lee of @PennStateVBALL are the #B1GVolleyball Co-Players of the Week pic.twitter.com/Gxy4XFRJu8 — B1G Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) September 18, 2017

Lee led the team with 32 kills over the weekend, as Russ Rose’s No. 2 Nittany Lions improved to 10-0 on the season thanks to three straight sweeps. They open Big Ten play this Friday in Rec Hall against No. 14 Nebraska at 8 p.m. Six of the conference’s 14 programs are ranked inside the top 20 in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll, with Minnesota leading the way at No. 1.

Illinois libero Brandi Donnelly took home defensive player of the week recognition, while Golden Gophers star Samantha Seliger-Swenson earned the setter of the week nod. Iowa’s Gabrielle Orr and Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy split freshman of the week laurels.

Lee joins senior teammates Haleigh Washington and Ali Frantti as the third straight Nittany Lion to be named Big Ten player of the week to start the year. The outside hitter from Menomonee Falls, Wis., paced Penn State’s offense with 138 kills in non-conference action.