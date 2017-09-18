Waka Flocka Sending Champs Down In Flames September 26

Champs Downtown is bringing in Waka Flocka Flame to perform on September 26.

The Atlanta-based rapper is best known for Billboard’s Hot Rap Song No. 1 banger “No Hands,” his top single, which went triple platinum. His latest single “Big Dawg” dropped earlier this year.

Waka Flocka Flame has two studio albums, Flockaveli and Triple F Life: Fans, Friends & Family. He announced in July that his new album, Flockaveli 2, will release in October.

Waka’s antics, like his feud with Gucci Mane, the “poop prank” that got him banned from a Norwegian cruise line, and his role on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, made the lead up to his new album even sweeter.

He’ll appear alongside partner-in-crime DJ Whoo Kid, who’s currently signed with G-Unit Records.

Doors open at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26 and advance sale tickets cost $20. The event is 21+ only.