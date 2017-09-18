We Want To Hear Where You’re Canning This Weekend

It’s the [canning]weekend, baby!

Thousands of Penn Staters will head out Friday to locations across Pennsylvania and beyond to participate in the last-ever THON canning weekend. The organization announced in April 2016 it would phase out canning by THON 2019 following the death of Alpha Chi Omega sister Tally Sepot in an accident returning from a fall 2015 canning trip.

THON is now restructuring its fundraising model, as canning was previously a major money-maker for organizations and committees alike. The change has organizations turning to creative alternative fundraisers to make up the difference, like last week’s first annual Food Truck Fiesta.

To commemorate the last canning weekend, we want to hear where your organization is canning. We’ll publish the results Friday in an interactive map so THON alumni and other donors will know exactly where they can go to donate this weekend. To be featured on the map, fill out the form below: