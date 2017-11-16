Ally Berdan Named Homecoming 2018 Executive Director

Ally Berdan will serve as the executive director for Penn State Homecoming 2018, the organization announced late Thursday night in a press release.

Berdan served as the internal development director for Homecoming 2017, responsible for promoting the personal and professional growth of Homecoming volunteers. In this position she planned orientation, workshops, and retreats for Homecoming’s 270 total volunteers.

“Ally is an incredibly strong leader and possesses all the qualities we were looking for in the next executive director,” Homecoming 2017 Executive Director Jillian Susi said in the release. “During her time as director, Ally went above and beyond. Ally is extremely hard-working and organized. She is a great fit for the position of executive director and I am very excited to see her excel in this new role.”

In her role as executive director, Berdan will lead the planning of Homecoming’s yearlong celebration. Her first task, selecting the executive committee to serve alongside her, will take place later this year before planning officially begins for Homecoming 2018.