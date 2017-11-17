Happy Ninth Birthday, Onward State!

Onward State turns nine years old today.

This little blog published our first post on November 17, 2008: Rumor mill. People forget Girl Talk did end up coming here!

All jokes aside, thank you, the readers, for following along with us for the past year, and for the past nine years. We’ve published more than 20,000 posts since the blog’s inception, and none of it would be possible without you.

Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and revisit some of our favorite posts from the past 12 months:

November 2016

DOTD: Penn State’s Post-Iowa Mannequin Challenge Is The Best We’ve Seen

It’s like we can still hear “Black Beatles” playing softly in the distance. Penn State football’s on-field success during this month didn’t hurt, either.

December 2016

Why The Rose Parade Is ‘Never On A Sunday’ And More Interesting Facts

Everything’s coming up roses for James Franklin and his comeback kid Nittany Lions.

January 2017

Sad! A Compilation Of President Donald Trump’s Penn State-Related Tweets

It’s been a weird year in politics. But it’s not every day the President of the United States shares a story from our little ol’ blog!

The weak jokers who so badly hurt great Penn State University should have fought the NCAA instead of making a deal- http://t.co/b9E5eC9pam — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2014

February 2017

How Many Steps Can A Dancer Take in 46 Hours?

We challenged two of our staffers to wear their Fitbits while dancing in THON. They walked to Bellefonte and back.

March 2017

Meet The Students Who Built An Igloo On Old Main Lawn

Snow day! What better way to spend it?

April 2017

Penn State Comes Up Short When Greek Life Needs It Most

We can’t talk about the past year in blog history without talking about Penn State Greek life.

May 2017

What Happened The Night Of Beta Theta Pi’s Bid Acceptance Night

I sincerely hope this post, and all those before and since, serve as a reminder that we can’t let this happen again.

June 2017

A Look Back At Rene Portland’s ‘No-Lesbian’ Lady Lions

Exactly 31 years ago to the date of her Hall of Fame induction announcement Rene Portland discussed her stance against “lesbian activity” on her team with The Chicago Sun-Times. One of the first things Portland said she would bring up during recruiting visits with players and their parents is lesbian activity. Portland spelled it out plain and simple: “I will not have it in my program.”

July 2017

A Response To The Daily Collegian’s ‘Simple’ Solution To Sexual Assault

This one speaks for itself.

August 2017

Why ‘Aggressive’ Reform Won’t Change Anything For Penn State Greek Life

There’s a reason 10 of 49 Interfraternity Council chapters are currently suspended. (There’s a bonus post for you; you didn’t really expect us to pick just 12, did you?)

September 2017

Final Canning Weekend Marks The End Of An Era For THON

…and the end of an era for Onward State using the same few canning stock photos.

October 2017

GameDay Banners: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

GameDay was back and so was Penn State football — until it wasn’t. Anyway, here are some banners.

So here’s to another year of Onward State! Whether you’ve been with us since day one or day 3,287, crack open a cold one tonight for the blog. We’ll stand idly by because we’re not yet old enough to consume alcohol legally in the United States.