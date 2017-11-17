You are at:»»»Penn State Women’s Rugby, Wrestling Honored By President Trump At White House

Penn State Women’s Rugby, Wrestling Honored By President Trump At White House

Penn State’s national-championship winning women’s rugby team, as well as a few of last year’s seniors from the NCAA-title winning wrestling team, went to the White House Friday morning to be honored by President Donald Trump.

The two teams were part of Collegiate National Champions Day with a number of other teams that took home titles during the 2016-17 slate.

The women’s rugby team, coming off its sixth-straight national title in the spring and another Big Ten Championship just a couple of days ago, posed for pictures with the President as “Fight On, State” roared in the background.

While the entire wrestling team couldn’t attend as it awaits its third match of the season Friday night in Binghamton, NY, a few members could make the trip to honor the group that’s won six of the last seven national titles.

Nittany Lions’ senior at 197 pounds Matt McCutcheon tweeted back in March to get team to the White House after claiming another national title in dominant fashion. Today’s at least a success in that respect even though the whole team couldn’t be there.

