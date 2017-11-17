Penn State Women’s Rugby, Wrestling Honored By President Trump At White House

Penn State’s national-championship winning women’s rugby team, as well as a few of last year’s seniors from the NCAA-title winning wrestling team, went to the White House Friday morning to be honored by President Donald Trump.

The two teams were part of Collegiate National Champions Day with a number of other teams that took home titles during the 2016-17 slate.

WATCH: President Trump meets with the Penn State women's rugby team at the White House pic.twitter.com/Aj2lIdsLZ7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 17, 2017

The women’s rugby team, coming off its sixth-straight national title in the spring and another Big Ten Championship just a couple of days ago, posed for pictures with the President as “Fight On, State” roared in the background.

What an Experience! Thankful to be included in The Recognition of National Champions in our Nations Capitol Today #OnceInALifeTime #OvalOffice #DidntSitInTheChair @GoPSUsports @penn_state pic.twitter.com/UER14y7Pat — Penn State Rugby (@PennStateWRugby) November 17, 2017

While the entire wrestling team couldn’t attend as it awaits its third match of the season Friday night in Binghamton, NY, a few members could make the trip to honor the group that’s won six of the last seven national titles.

Taking photo with some members of the Penn State Men's Wrestling team – relaxes – and then – in an aggressive wrestling pose. pic.twitter.com/dEjCrb68Ac — TRUMP News 24/7 (@MichaelDelauzon) November 17, 2017

Nittany Lions’ senior at 197 pounds Matt McCutcheon tweeted back in March to get team to the White House after claiming another national title in dominant fashion. Today’s at least a success in that respect even though the whole team couldn’t be there.