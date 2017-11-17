You are at:»»»Penn State Wrestling Surges To 3-0 With 40-2 Win Over Binghamton

Penn State Wrestling Surges To 3-0 With 40-2 Win Over Binghamton

Another dual, another big win for Penn State. In their first road dual of the season, the Nittany Lions coasted past Binghamton 40-2. After Devin Schnupp lost the first bout at 125 lbs., Penn State won the last nine matches thanks to three pins and four majors.

How It Happened

With a 7-4 loss to Joe Nelson, Schnupp dropped a tight decision in the 125 lb. bout to start the dual for the fourth time in a row to begin the season. As Penn State trailed 3-0, Corey Keener put the Nittany Lions on the board with a 10-4 win over Kyle Nicholson after a big third period saw him turn a a 3-2 deficit into a six-point win. Jered Cortez tacked on the team’s first bonus points of the evening with a 12-2 major decision win over Joe Russ before Zain Retherford and Jason Nolf sent the dual into intermission with a pair of pins to make the team score 18-3 halfway through. After the break, Vincenzo Joseph majored Vincent DePrez 13-2 at 165 lbs. Mark Hall really opened the dual up with a fall in the 174 lb. bout when he reversed reversed and pinned Tony Lombardo in the second period. In the most anticipated matchup of the night between No. 1 Bo Nickal and No. 14 Steven Schneider, Nickal pulled out a 15-6 major decision. A call against Binghamton following the match took a point off the Bearcats’ team total. The dual rounded out with a 10-4 win by Anthony Cassar at 197 lbs. and 12-3 major decision win by Nick Nevills at 285 lbs.

Wrestler of the Dual: Mark Hall, Sophomore, 174 lbs.

Hall seems to impress in new ways every time out on the mat. His wild reversal-pin left many in awe and blew the dual open for the Nittany Lions.

What’s Next

Penn State will have a break from duals for about a month before it hosts Indiana on December 17. The Nittany Lions will next be in action this weekend at the Keystone Classic at the storied Palestra in Philadelphia.

