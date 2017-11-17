Staff Predictions: No. 10 Penn State vs. Nebraska

Staying around for the final home game of the season? Wise choice! Hopefully you’ll be rewarded for your dedication with a resounding victory on senior day at Beaver Stadium.

No need to elaborate — our staff predicts a swift victory this weekend for Dear Old State.

David Abruzzese (8-2) Penn State 35, Nebraska 7

This one should be over before it starts. Hopefully Ryan Buchholz and Ryan Bates play on Saturday — if they do, it’s a whole different ballgame, and it’ll be one that bodes well for Saquon Barkley. Nebraska has weapons, but the Nittany Lions are rolling. I expect the team to play with emotion, and to be playing for its seniors. They’ll end their careers with a sweet final victory in Beaver Stadium.

Nathaniel Pinskey (6-2) Penn State 56, Nebraska 0

Penn State has a slim chance of the playoffs, and are close to clinching a New Year’s Six bowl berth. If the Nittany Lions are to have a shot at the top four, they need to blow out Nebraska and Maryland. Penn State got back on track against Rutgers after finishing the gauntlet against Michigan, Ohio State, and Michigan State with a record of 1-2, but only lost those two games by four points.

This team is still one of the top teams in the nation, and will only continue to get better. Look for Coach Franklin to start getting playing time for key players next season — while hopefully featuring Lamont Wade and Tariq Castro-Fields.

Mikey Mandarino (8-2) Penn State 45, Nebraska 14

James Franklin and his Nittany Lions will take the field at Beaver Stadium one last time under Stripe Out conditions this Saturday. Emotions will be running high because it’s Senior Day; Marcus Allen, Grant Haley, and Jason Cabinda will be just a few of the players honored for their incredible careers in Happy Valley.

Emotions will certainly be running high throughout the afternoon today, but I think Penn State will come away with a comfortable victory against the Cornhuskers of Nebraska. Last weekend, Nebraska was smashed by Minnesota, another team stuck in the middle of the Big Ten standings. They will come into this weekend’s game pissed off, but ultimately, Penn State’s defense should suffocate them and the offense should continue to put up points.

Ethan Kasales (8-2) Penn State 34, Nebraska 7

Penn State’s stout defense should put up another solid effort in limiting the Huskers to just a touchdown, as the status of starting quarterback Tanner Lee is still in doubt. The Nittany Lions won’t score as many points as some fans may like, but a win’s a win, especially against a team they haven’t beaten since 2002.

James Turchick (6-2) Penn State 35, Nebraska 14

If Penn State’s defense can hold its own in this game, the offense should be free to score all day on a Nebraska defense that’s good, but not great. It could very well be Saquon Barkley’s last game in Beaver Stadium , should he declare for the NFL Draft next year, and expect him to go out with flair . I can also predict the game will be cold, it’ll rain, and there’ll be less people there than normal because they’ve gone home for Thanksgiving break.

Mitch Stewart (6-2) Penn State 37, Nebraska 13

This weekend marks the final home game for a lot of special Nittany Lions. These seniors rode out all of the hardships early in their careers to turn this program back into a national contender that fans could truly be proud of. Marcus Allen said it best when he he said “I just love Penn State, man,” at Tuesday’s press conference. I think we should also expect Saquon Barkley to blow up on what is essentially his senior day as well, tallying something like 200 all-purpose yards and two scores against a Cornhusker defense that is allowing an average of 200 yards rushing per game.

Matt Fox (7-2) Penn State 38, Nebraska 10

Fresh off of their 35-6 beating of Rutgers, the Nittany Lions will look to keep the momentum going against 4-6 Nebraska this week. The only thing more dreary than the Cornhuskers season is the expected weather at kickoff tomorrow. This game shouldn’t be much of a contest, as the Nittany Lions should cruise to an easy victory and possibly climb a little higher up the College Football Playoff rankings.