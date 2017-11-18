No. 1 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Rutgers Again

No. 1 Penn State women’s volleyball swept Rutgers for the second time this season Saturday night in New Brunswick, dominating the Scarlet Knights 25-5, 25-9, 25-9.

Russ Rose’s Nittany Lions extended their winning streak to 17 straight matches in Big Ten play, as Simone Lee put together a huge performance.

How It Happened

Penn State put on an absolute clinic against the Scarlet Knights, hitting .537 as a team thanks in large part to Lee’s massive outing. She led the way in kills with 17 on just 20 swings, while adding four digs, three blocks, and an assist. A large contingency of backups were able to see action too.

On the defensive end, sophomore libero Kendall White paced Penn State with a match-high 15 digs. In reality, Rutgers (5-25) never came close against the Nittany Lions, failing to reach double digits in any of the three sets. Abby Detering and Bryanna Weiskircher continued to split the setter duties with ease, tallying 20 and 15 assists, respectively.

Player Of The Match

Simone Lee | Senior | Outside hitter

Lee was downright phenomenal Saturday night against Rutgers.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (27-1) head to Madison Friday for an 8 p.m. ET match against No. 12 Wisconsin. Penn State beat the Badgers 3-1 earlier this season in Rec Hall.