Police Investigating Indecent Exposure at Pattee Library

Police said an unknown male began to masturbate in front of another person at about 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 8 in the library’s third floor stacks. The male left the scene before police arrived.

The suspect is described as a college-age male, approximately 6 feet tall, with light brown skin and short brown hair. He was wearing blue/gray sweatpants and sweatshirt.

Anyone with information should contact Penn State University Police at (814) 863-1111 or email tips to Centre County Crimestoppers at [email protected] Individuals providing information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 from Centre County CrimeStoppers.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at http://www.police.psu.edu/psu-police/report-crime.cfm.