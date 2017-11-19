Nittany Lions Move Up To No. 12 In AP Top 25 Poll

James Franklin’s Nittany Lions jump one spot to No. 12 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll after a win over Nebraska at home on senior day.

The squad took down the Cornhuskers 56-44 to round out two straight years of going undefeated in Beaver Stadium, as Saquon Barkley scored three touchdowns in what might’ve been his final home game.

The top eight spots in the poll remained constant from week to week, but eight schools including Penn State jumped Oklahoma State — now ranked No. 18 — to move up one spot each.

The College Football Playoff ranking (the one that really matters) comes out Tuesday. The Nittany Lions hope to sneak inside the top 10 this week after being ranked No. 10 following a victory over Rutgers last week.

Penn State rounds out its 2017 campaign Saturday at Maryland. The Nittany Lions will kick off against the Terrapins at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.