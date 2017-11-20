Men’s Basketball Continues Perfect Start To Season With 85-54 Win Over Pitt

Penn State men’s basketball (5-0) defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-3) in front of a packed house at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn to kick off its Legends Classic play. Tony Carr and Josh Reaves returned to the team after both missed the previous game last week against Columbia. Carr led all scorers with 16 points, despite sitting out for most of the second half as the Nittany Lions held a huge lead.

How It Happened

This game started with Shep Garner knocking down a three pointer, continuing the hot hand that he had the previous two games. Shep Garner, Tony Carr, and Josh Reaves all made three-pointers following Garner’s initial three to take a 14-3 lead just 3:30 into the game.

The Nittany Lions held a strong 12-point, 28-16 lead with 7:28 to go in the half. Both teams combined for 23 out the first 45 shots taken from behind the three point line. Carr, Garner, and Lamar Stevens combined for 24 of the first 30 points for the Lions.

Following a Tony Carr buzzer-beating three, the Nittany Lions took a 47-21 lead into halftime. Tony Carr led all scorers with 14 points in the first half and Lamar Stevens contributed 8 points and 6 rebounds. Penn State played its best half of the year. The Lions shot 53% from the field, 7-15 from three, and committed only one turnover.

Two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry decided to spend his Monday night climbing with Penn State basketball.

hey Steph, you climbing or what? pic.twitter.com/g4V3WcNXJI — Onward State (@OnwardState) November 21, 2017

The 26 point halftime lead grew to 41 with 5:15 to go in the game. Tony Carr led all scorers with 16 points, and as the deep shots kept falling, Curry was impressed with every made three-pointer from the Nittany Lions.

Penn State finished off the Panthers by a score of 85-54. Tony Carr finished with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists and Lamar Stevens added 10 points and 8 rebounds. Mike Watkins and Shep Garner each contributed 13 points a piece.

Player Of The Game

Tony Carr | Sophomore | Point Guard

In his first game back from his ankle surgery, Carr led the team in scoring and assists. He contributed 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists. Carr’s performance was certainly noticed by everyone streaming ESPN 3, as well as NBA star Steph Curry.

What’s Next

The Nittany Lions will take on No. 16 Texas A&M tomorrow in the championship game of the Legends Classic. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN2.